French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference to unveil measures to help livestock and dairy farmers after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - French Economy Ministry Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday developments in China pose a risk that should not be underestimated.

He was speaking at an event with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the German capital.