Euro zone May consumer confidence jumps to 6.5-year high

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected to -7.1 points in May, rising to its highest level in six and a half years, the European Commission’s first estimate showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to -8.2 from a revised -8.6 in April, originally reported at -8.7.

The May number is the best reading since October 2007 when it stood at -6.2.

For the whole of the 28-nation European Union, consumer confidence improved by 1.6 points to -4.1 in May against April, the Commission said.

