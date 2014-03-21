FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone consumer confidence improves strongly in March
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 21, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence improves strongly in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People carry bags outside a department store on the last day of Christmas shopping in Berlin, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in the euro zone rose by much more than expected in March following a surprise fall in February, the European Commission said on Friday, adding momentum to the bloc’s recovery.

The European Commission said in a flash estimate that euro zone consumer morale jumped to -9.3 points from -12.7 points in February, beating market expectations of an improvement to -12.4 points in March.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment also improved to -6.7 points from -9.3 points in February.

For European Commission data click on: here

Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.