FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone consumer sentiment worse than expected in July
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone consumer sentiment worse than expected in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general views shows the Mall of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by more than expected in July, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed the euro zone consumer morale indicator was -7.1 points from -5.6 in June.

The market expectation was for a slight decline to -5.7 points in July, according to a Reuters poll.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 1.6 points to -4.9, the European Commission said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.