Euro zone consumer sentiment worse than expected in July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by more than expected in July, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed the euro zone consumer morale indicator was -7.1 points from -5.6 in June.

The market expectation was for a slight decline to -5.7 points in July, according to a Reuters poll.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 1.6 points to -4.9, the European Commission said.