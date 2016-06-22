FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone consumer confidence falls slightly in June
June 22, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Euro zone consumer confidence falls slightly in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a shop in Madrid in this July 30, 2014 file photo.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell slightly in June, figures released on Wednesday by the European Commission showed.

The EU executive arm said in a flash estimate that euro zone consumer morale decreased to -7.3 points in June from -7.0 in May, after having risen for two consecutive months. The figure remains above the euro zone's long-term average.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated that consumer confidence would remain stable in June.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment remained broadly stable in June falling by 0.1 points to -5.8.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

