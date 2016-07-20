FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Euro zone consumer confidence falls in July after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone and European Union consumer confidence fell markedly in July, the European Commission said on Wednesday releasing its monthly indicator, in a new sign of weaker morale after the 23 June British vote to leave the European Union.

The Commission's flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased by 0.7 points to -7.9 in July from an upwardly revised -7.2 in June. The June figure was previously estimated at -7.3.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated a slightly higher drop, forecasting a consumer confidence fall to -8.0 in July.

The marked drop in July follows a slight fall in June and two consecutive rises in April and May.

The figures for the European Union as a whole showed a much worse drop of 1.8 points to -7.6, a level not seen in two years. The indicator for the bloc as a whole is now below the euro zone indicator for the first time in years.

The estimates released by the Commission confirm the post-Brexit vote downward confidence trend already seen in Germany on Tuesday when the Mannheim-based ZEW institute said its economic sentiment index sank to -6.8 points in July from 19.2 in June.

For European Commission data click on:

here

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
