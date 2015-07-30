ECB says recovery on track but oil prices a drag on inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe’s tepid economic recovery is picking up pace, supported by falling oil prices and loose monetary policies but corporate lending growth, a key measure of economic health, remains weak, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

Cheap oil also puts downward pressure on inflation, a potential headache for the bank as it spends 60 billion euros ($65.82 billion) a month buying assets to ward off the risk of deflation and push price growth back towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The bank said it was confident its policies are working and that it expects prices to start rising towards the end of the year, with a further pick up in both 2016 and 2017.

Annual inflation in the 19-member euro zone fell to 0.2 percent in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected it to hold at that level in July, although a fall in Brent crude prices of more than 20 percent since May is a potential drag.

“Looking beyond the short term, the recent fall in oil prices should support economic growth, and particularly domestic demand, via gains in households’ real disposable income and corporate profitability,” the ECB said in an economic bulletin.

“Furthermore, demand for euro area exports should benefit from improvements in price competitiveness.”

The bank added that recent data are consistent with

continued economic expansion in the second quarter and indicators appear to confirm broadly unchanged growth rates in the short term.

The bank added that its loose policy measures were providing a visible boost for lending conditions but loan dynamics still remained weak, especially for non-financial corporations.

