FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup head says euro zone must step up pace of reforms
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 5, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup head says euro zone must step up pace of reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro zone must press ahead with reform of its economy to boost growth, the currency area’s head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

Dijsselbloem, who is also finance minister of the Netherlands, said the pace of reforms has to be stepped up with a “lot of work to be done” on boosting competitiveness.

“My biggest worry now is we are going to end up in a standstill period, and I think we should push ahead on the reform side,” he told an EU seminar in London.

If Italy put forward reforms that will also help with mid-term budgetary problems then “we should reward that”, Dijsselbloem added.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.