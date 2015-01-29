German budget 'fetishism,' French inertia hold back growth: French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany must work more closely together to boost growth in Europe, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, warning of the twin risk of Germany’s budget “fetishism” and French inertia.

He also said that Europe’s 315-billion euro investment plan, spearheaded by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, should be more ambitious. He said it should include joint European debt, an idea long supported by France but rejected by Germany.

Speaking one day before German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande meet in Strasbourg, Macron said greater convergence of the euro zone’s two largest economies was essential for bloc to get back to growth.

“Europe will not recover if there is no greater Franco-German convergence. This convergence goes through reforms in France and through Germany’s rethinking its budget and investment policy,” Macron told reporters.

“The risk in France is inertia, because we live well in France for those who are lucky enough to be well settled,” he said, adding that the euro zone’s second-largest economy must accelerate reforms.

“The German risk is a new form of conservatism which is the fetishism of budget balance, the fascination for debt reduction, which is also the symptom of an ageing country.”

France’s Socialist government targets 1 percent growth this year after eking out only 0.4 percent growth in 2014. The German government said on Wednesday that it expected Europe’s largest economy to grow by 1.5 percent in 2015, on a par with its performance in 2014.