France renews vow to clean up finances after fresh EU call to act

French Economic Minister Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference at the G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers annual meeting in Sydney, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Wednesday his government would pursue its goal of cleaning up public finances right through to the end of its current term in 2017, with the bulk of efforts to rein in public spending slated for the 2015-2017 period.

Responding to renewed appeals from the European Commission to reduce France’s public deficit to EU-agreed levels, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a statement that reforms were underway or in the pipeline to improve French competitiveness.

Regarding France’s deficit, he said: “For 2014, the European Commission’s forecast still hinges on many uncertain factors.”

In an appraisal of economic balances in EU countries, the European Commission, the EU’s Brussels-based executive, said earlier on Wednesday: “France is projected to miss both headline deficit and structural adjustment targets over the entire forecast period.”

France’s ability to compete on the global markets was also weak, the Commission said.