PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday, revising the figure up from a preliminary estimate of 0.3 percent.

The reading nonetheless marks a marginal slowdown from the last quarter of 2016, when the euro zone's second biggest economy grew 0.5 percent.

