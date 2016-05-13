FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone growth estimate revised down to 0.5 percent
#Business News
May 13, 2016 / 9:16 AM / in a year

Euro zone growth estimate revised down to 0.5 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Men work at the assembly line in the truck production plant of truck and bus-maker MAN AG in Munich, Germany July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday, in a downward revision from its initial estimate.

Eurostat said that GDP growth was 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 1.5 percent year-on-year.

On April 29, it had reported the fastest rate of expansion for five years, with quarterly growth of 0.6 percent and a year-on-year figure of 1.6 percent.

Of the euro zone’s larger economies, German GDP increased by 0.7 percent, French GDP by 0.5 percent, in Italy by 0.3 percent and in Spain by 0.8 percent.

GDP expanded in all euro zone countries which provided data except Greece and Latvia, which contracted by 0.4 and 0.1 percent respectively. Outside the euro zone, the economies of Hungary and Poland also shrank in the first three months of the year.

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

here

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

