German vice chancellor warns of rising economic egoism in Europe
September 10, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

German vice chancellor warns of rising economic egoism in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a session of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European project is at risk because of “growing economic egoism” among its member states, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

“Europe is not in danger because of Greece but through growing national egoism of its member states,” Gabriel, who is also economy minister, told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“If we don’t overcome this, then we will no longer be able to convince people of the European idea.”

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
