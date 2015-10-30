Euro zone inflation zero in October, pressure on for more ECB easing

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone prices were flat year-on-year in October as expected, a first estimate by Eurostat showed on Friday, maintaining pressure on the European Central Bank to further ease monetary policy despite some signs of more inflationary pressure.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat estimated that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were unchanged this month against levels 12 months earlier, after falling 0.1 percent year-on-year in September.

Separately, Eurostat said unemployment in the euro zone fell to 10.8 percent of the workforce in September from a downwardly revised 10.9 percent in August.

“The marked drop in euro zone unemployment in September together with flat inflation in October should be supportive to consumer spending, which will hopefully allow it to play a key role in sustaining the euro zone’s modest cyclical upturn,” said IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.

The main factor that kept the overall price index from rising was energy, the cost of which was 8.7 percent lower this month than a year ago. Unprocessed food was 3.0 percent more expensive.

Without these two volatile elements, the inflation measure that the ECB calls core inflation, was 0.9 percent in October, up from a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in September.

To gauge core inflation, some economists also look at the same measure as the ECB, but they also exclude prices of alcohol and tobacco. This also rose to 1.0 percent year-on-year in October from 0.9 percent in September.

“The euro zone is adding jobs at a decent pace and wage growth in the first half of the year reached 1.8 percent year-on-year, suggesting that core inflation will trend up rather than down in the medium term,” said ING economist Teunis Brosens.

He also noted that prices of services, which make up two thirds of the euro zone economy, also increased to 1.3 percent year-on-year from 1.2 percent in September.

The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term and launched in March a government bond buying program to flood the euro zone economy with cash and in this way accelerate price growth, now stifled by the weak economic growth and very cheap energy.

Concerned that its bond buying plan may not be bringing the desired effects quickly enough, the ECB has signaled it might unveil new stimulus measures at its December meeting.

“The odds continue to favor the ECB will deliver further stimulative measures at its 3 December policy meeting,” Archer said. “We believe that the ECB is most likely to announce an extension to its Quantitative Easing program in December, and to also modestly step up its monthly purchase of assets.”

“We are less convinced that the ECB will cut interest rates, but there is clearly a very possibility that it will trim its deposit rate by a further 5-10 basis points (from the current level of -0.20%),” he said.