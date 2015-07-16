FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Softer euro zone inflation confirmed in June as energy dips
#Business News
July 16, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Softer euro zone inflation confirmed in June as energy dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Inflated euro sign is seen outside the new head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone softened in June, the European Union’s statistics office confirmed on Thursday, as energy costs weakened and price rises of food and services eased after a spike in May.

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were unchanged month-on-month in June for a 0.2 percent year-on-year reading, confirming its earlier estimate.

Inflation in May was 0.3 percent.

Eurostat said that in June more expensive restaurants and cafes, tobacco and rents had the biggest upward impact

on the overall year-on-year inflation value, while cheaper gas, heating oil and automotive fuel pulled the index down.

Energy costs as a whole were down 5.1 percent, against a 4.8 percent drop in May.

Excluding the most volatile components of unprocessed food and energy - what the European Central Bank calls core inflation - prices were flat percent month-on-month for a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase, against a 0.9 percent rise in May.

Under its money-printing quantitative easing scheme, the ECB is buying government bonds and other assets to pump around 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) into the economy, aiming to lift inflation toward its target rate of just under 2 percent.

The ECB expects euro zone inflation to rise to 1.5 percent in 2016 and 1.8 percent, about at its target, in 2017.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
