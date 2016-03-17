FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone consumer prices fall in February confirmed: statistics office
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 17, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Euro zone consumer prices fall in February confirmed: statistics office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Euro coins are seen in front of displayed flag and map of European Union in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, May 28 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, the European Union’s statistics office said on Thursday confirming its earlier estimate and economists’ forecasts.

On a monthly basis inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro went up by 0.2 percent, Eurostat said, slightly above forecasts. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent increase.

Core inflation, which in the European Central Bank’s definition excludes the more volatile prices of energy and unprocessed food, was 0.8 percent year-on-year, confirming the previous Eurostat estimate, but more than expected by economists who forecast a 0.7 percent increase.

It grew 0.3 percent month-on-month.

Excluding energy, tobacco, food and alcohol, an indicator to which economists pay close attention, euro zone inflation was 0.8 percent yearly and 0.4 percent monthly.

Energy prices were confirmed as the main drag on euro zone inflation. They dropped 8.1 percent in February year-on-year, slightly more than the -8.0 percent previously estimated by Eurostat. Energy prices fell 1.3 percent on a monthly basis.

Prices in the services sector went up 0.9 percent on an annual basis, the highest increase in the price components analyzed by Eurostat.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.