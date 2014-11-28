FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal economy grows 0.3 percent in third quarter
#Business News
November 28, 2014 / 11:43 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal economy grows 0.3 percent in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s economy grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter, the same as in the previous three-month period, with private consumption driving the expansion, data showed on Friday.

The second reading for gross domestic product in July-September also showed that compared with a year earlier, GDP expanded 1.1 percent after 0.9 percent growth in the previous quarter of this year, data from the country’s National Statistics Institute showed.

In the first reading of GDP, the institute had said the economy expanded by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter and 1.0 percent compared with a year earlier.

The institute said domestic demand contributed 1.9 percent to yearly growth while trade made a negative contribution of 0.9 percent as imports outpaced exports.

The government has forecast that the economy should expand 1

percent this year, which would be the first full year of growth

after a three-year recession following a debt crisis and painful

austerity imposed by an international bailout. The country

exited the bailout in May.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
