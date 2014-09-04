FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone recovery very fragile, economies need reform: Eurogroup chief
September 4, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone recovery very fragile, economies need reform: Eurogroup chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone’s recovery remains very fragile and uneven, underscoring the need for structural reforms designed to boost economic growth, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

“Recent economic data confirm that the recovery in the euro zone remains very fragile and uneven,” Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament’s economic and monetary committee.

“I believe that recent developments underscore the need to push forwards the growth and reform agenda. Fundamental challenges faced by the euro zone are unchanged,” he added.

Dijsselbloem said that surveillance of budgetary polices of 18 countries sharing the euro needs to continue and strengthen, adding that fiscal policies complementing upcoming 2015 budget drafts should be done in a growth-friendly way.

Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Robin Emmott

