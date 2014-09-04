Euro zone recovery very fragile, economies need reform: Eurogroup chief

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone’s recovery remains very fragile and uneven, underscoring the need for structural reforms designed to boost economic growth, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

“Recent economic data confirm that the recovery in the euro zone remains very fragile and uneven,” Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament’s economic and monetary committee.

“I believe that recent developments underscore the need to push forwards the growth and reform agenda. Fundamental challenges faced by the euro zone are unchanged,” he added.

Dijsselbloem said that surveillance of budgetary polices of 18 countries sharing the euro needs to continue and strengthen, adding that fiscal policies complementing upcoming 2015 budget drafts should be done in a growth-friendly way.

Related Coverage Euro zone must reform, says eurogroup head in nod to Draghi