February 3, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone sales rebounds in December driven by Christmas shopping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A shopper pushes a shopping trolley down an aisle at a supermarket in Charenton near Paris April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail trade increased in December mostly thanks to Christmas shopping of food, drinks and tobacco, the European Union statistics office Eurostat estimated on Wednesday.

Sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro grew on average 0.3 percent in December on a monthly basis, as expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Retail trade increased 1.4 percent year-on-year, slightly less than the forecast 1.5 percent.

Eurostat revised upwards both monthly and yearly estimates for the month of November. Month-on-month euro zone sales have been flat in November, contrary to previous estimates of a 0.3 percent drop. Year-on-year sales recorded in November a 1.6 percent rise, more than the previously estimated 1.4 percent.

In December, sales increased mostly for food, drinks and tobacco products, which recorded a 0.6 percent monthly rise.

A broader category of items including electrical equipment, clothes and drugs also saw a 0.2 percent increase of sales. The trade of motor fuels declined instead by 0.1 percent month-on-month.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

