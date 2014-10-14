FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble: Government expects economic weakness to be temporary
October 14, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble: Government expects economic weakness to be temporary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Germany's Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schauble speaks during a discussion on "A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders" during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the German government expected a weakening of economic growth in Europe’s largest economy to be temporary and he believed it would still be possible to stick to the country’s budget goals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government lowered its growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015 to 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, from 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent, increasing concerns that Germany will slip into recession after contracting in the second quarter.

But Schaeuble downplayed such concerns: “You can see from the forecasts that the German government expects the weakness to be temporary and that next year already, according to the available figures, it will slowly pick up,” he said at a news conference in Luxembourg.

“A growth rate of 1.2, 1.3 percent is not particularly wonderful and the lowering of the forecasts compared to what we had announced is not pleasing but it’s no reason to start talking about a crisis,” he said.

Berlin aims to achieve a balanced budget with no new debt in 2015.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin

