a year ago
Sentix index rises in October as euro zone 'overcomes Brexit shock'
October 10, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bicycles are parked beside the production line while an employee works on a Volkswagen Golf car at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg February 15, 2007.Christian Charisius/File Photo

BERLIN, (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in the euro zone improved further in October and the economy in the single currency area has overcome the shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Monday.

The Frankfurt-based Sentix research group's euro zone index rose to 8.5 from 5.6 in September. The October reading surpassed the consensus of 6.3 in a Reuters poll of analysts. ECONEZ

"The euro zone's economy has according to investors now overcome the 'Brexit' induced shock," Sentix said in a statement. "However, the economy remains just on a moderate recovery path."

Sub-indices on investors' assessment of the current situation and their expectations for the future both rose.

"In general, the moderate recovery path of the global economy continues," Sentix added.

An index tracking Germany rose to 27.7 from 19.5 in September, hitting its highest level since May 2015.

Sentix polled 1,000 investors between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
