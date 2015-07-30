FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Step aside, here come Europe's hot economies: Spain and Ireland
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 30, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Step aside, here come Europe's hot economies: Spain and Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Which are the two fastest growing economies in the euro zone?

Not the big beasts in the core, but the once-struggling peripheral economies of Spain and Ireland.

Spain reported on Thursday that its economy grew 1 percent between the first and second quarters of the year and is running at an annual clip of 3.1 percent.

Ireland, meanwhile, issued a delayed report on its first quarter. It showed a 1.4 percent month-on-month growth for a stunning 6.5 percent annual rate, a pace more associated with an emerging market economy.

By contrast, overall annual euro zone growth is 1.0 percent, with Germany slightly ahead at 1.1 percent.

Spain and Ireland have suffered badly over the past few years as their banks have creaked under the weight of lending into now-burst housing bubbles.

Ireland was bailed out by the European Union and International Monetary Fund. Spain’s banks were also aided by EU money.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.