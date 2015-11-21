FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monetary policy risks becoming ineffective in low growth world: ECB Coeure
November 21, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Monetary policy risks becoming ineffective in low growth world: ECB Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Benoit Coeure in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERKELEY, Calif (Reuters) - Monetary policy risks becoming ineffective in a world where growth is sluggish, economies are deeply interconnected and interest rates are already near zero, a top European Central Bank policy maker said on Saturday.

Speaking at the University of California Berkeley, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure called for academics and policy makers to address issues at the root of a global economic malaise, singling out the euro zone’s inability to revive domestic demand.

“The capacity of the global economy to generate growth is under question,” Coeure said in remarks prepared for a speech.

“In a global zero lower bound environment, surplus countries hold world output down.”

“If we ignore those issues, there is a risk that monetary policies may become ineffective, overburdened, and/or collectively trapped in a suboptimal equilibrium.”

To read the text of Coeure’s speech, please click:

here

Reporting By Ann Saphir; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt

