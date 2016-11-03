FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Euro zone unemployment at 10.0 percent in September
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 10 months ago

Euro zone unemployment at 10.0 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man passes a trade exhibition stand at the Careers and Jobs Live careers fair at the ExCeL centre in London April 19, 2009.Luke MacGregor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment was 10.0 percent in September, unchanged from a downward revised 10.0 percent in August and in line with expectations, the European Union's statistics office said on Thursday.

Unemployment fell in most countries sharing the euro currency, notably in Belgium, Ireland and France, while more people were out of a job in Austria, Italy and Luxembourg.

Previously, Eurostat had estimated euro zone unemployment at 10.1 percent for August.

In September, youth unemployment fell to 20.3 percent from 20.6 percent, driven by improvements in Spain and Italy, though the overall level of those under the age of 25 without a job remained particularly high in those countries.

Among euro zone countries, Germany had the lowest level of unemployment, stable at 4.1 percent.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.