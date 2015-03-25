FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann sees no sign of deflationary spiral in euro zone
March 25, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Weidmann sees no sign of deflationary spiral in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jens Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank, addresses the yearly news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MUNICh, (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council Member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday he saw no sign of a deflationary spiral in the euro zone and that the chances of such a thing taking hold remained very low.

By contrast, he said there was a risk that favorable financing conditions for governments resulting from the ECB’s sovereign bond-buying plan would lead them to lose motivation to pursue further budget consolidation and reform measures.

“Despite the slightly negative inflation rates, we do not see a deflationary spiral from falling prices and wages. The danger of self-reinforcing deflation remains very low,” Weidmann said in the text of a speech for delivery in Munich.

