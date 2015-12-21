FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann: euro zone recovery should pick up in 2016
December 21, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Weidmann: euro zone recovery should pick up in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann talks at a news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Economic recovery in the euro zone should accelerate slightly next year but not by enough to reduce unemployment, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann wrote in an opinion piece for German magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

Weidmann, who as president of Germany’s Bundesbank has a seat on the ECB’s Governing Council, added that euro zone member states needed to further consolidate their budgets given their high debt levels but warned that many were failing to do so.

“Given low interest rates, a (debt) sustainability illusion is widespread,” he wrote in the piece, extracts of which Wirtschaftswoche released on Monday. “The real endurance test for public finances will come when interest rates rise again.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

