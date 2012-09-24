FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German deputy minister says ESM leverage being discussed
#Business News
September 24, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

German deputy minister says ESM leverage being discussed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Plaintiff Swen Schulz (R) arrives with State Secretary in the Finance Ministry Steffen Kampeter for the proclamation of a verdict on German parliament's role in Europe's EFSF bailout fund in Karlsruhe February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said on Monday there is a discussion going on in Europe about leveraging the new permanent bailout scheme for the euro zone - and he promised that Germany’s parliament would be consulted.

“If Europe decided to leverage the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) - and this discussion is going on - we would of course involve the German Bundestag (parliament’s lower house),” Kampeter told Reuters.

Germany’s Constitutional Court made consulting the Bundestag on any changes to the ESM a condition for giving its approval to the fund’s ratification in a ruling earlier this month. Kampeter called such a step a “political and legal necessity”.

Spiegel magazine reported in its latest edition that the euro zone wanted to leverage the ESM for a total capacity of more than 2 trillion euros, in a similar arrangement to that involving its predecessor, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown

