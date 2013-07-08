FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece must meet goals by July 19 for 2.5 billion euro payment
July 8, 2013 / 6:19 PM / in 4 years

Greece must meet goals by July 19 for 2.5 billion euro payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem waits to address the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs committee to discuss the way in which assistance to member states has been conducted, particularly Cyprus, in Brussels May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece needs to show its international creditors that it is committed to reforms including public sector job cuts and modernizing its tax code by July 19 before it can receive the first tranche of 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in aid.

“Greece needs to carry out further work before July 19 ... so the next disbursements can be approved,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the euro zone finance ministers’ talks, told a news conference on Monday. ($1 = 0.7773 euros)

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Robin Emmott; editing by John O'Donnell

