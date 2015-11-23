Eurogroup to meet Monday despite Brussels security alert

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of finance ministers from the 19 states using the euro single currency will meet as planned in Brussels on Monday despite a high security alert in the Belgian capital, the EU presidency said on Sunday.

The Luxembourg government, whose ministers are chairing EU council meetings at the moment, tweeted that the Eurogroup, due to start at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), and a meeting of sports, culture and youth ministers would go ahead but that other meetings in the Council of the EU had been canceled.

The Belgian government has imposed the highest state of alert on the capital since late on Friday, closing the metro, schools and others places where crowds gather as police hunt suspects in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks and say there are threats to Brussels.