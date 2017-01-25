FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem keen to complete term as Eurogroup chair: ANP
January 25, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 7 months ago

Dijsselbloem keen to complete term as Eurogroup chair: ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem arrives at a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2016.Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers told lawmakers he would like to complete his term as Eurogroup president even if no longer Dutch finance minister after the March 15 parliamentary election, newswire ANP reported.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, whose Labour party is forecast to lose many seats in the election, was appointed to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the body in 2013. His term runs until the end of this year.

Until now, finance ministers have appointed their chairman from among their number, but some officials have floated the idea of turning the chairmanship into a permanent, full-time post.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence

