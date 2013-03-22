FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish PM: biggest Cyprus depositors must take responsibility
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 22, 2013 / 6:03 PM / 5 years ago

Finnish PM: biggest Cyprus depositors must take responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit meeting to discuss the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

SAARISELKA, Finland (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Friday it was “fair and right” that a solution to the Cyprus crisis should include a greater burden on holders of big bank deposits.

“In a normal market economy an investor always has a risk of losing money,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European policymakers in Lapland, as markets awaited a Cyprus deal to raise billions of euros and unlock a bailout from the European Union.

“That’s why I think it’s fair and right, and also part of a normal market economy, that owners of a bank, investors, and biggest depositors - who can be seen as investors - take their own responsibility, in one way or another.”

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.