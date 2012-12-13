Comments from euro zone finance ministers, officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers and officials are expected to make a final decision on releasing the next payment of aid to Greece at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

They are also expected to discuss the financing needs of Cyprus.

Following are comments from ministers and officials ahead of the talks:

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ASKED ABOUT AGREEMENT ON A BAILOUT DEAL FOR CYPRUS:

“I don’t think that we can find a definitive solution for Cyprus today. It will probably be done in January.”

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

ASKED ABOUT THE GREEK DEBT BUYBACK FALLING SHORT AND WHETHER FUNDS COULD BE FREED UP FOR GREECE:

“I‘m confident we will find a way.”

“Today’s decision will remove the clouds hanging over Greece.”