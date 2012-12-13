Comments from euro zone finance ministers, officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers and officials are expected to make a final decision on releasing the next payment of aid to Greece at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
They are also expected to discuss the financing needs of Cyprus.
Following are comments from ministers and officials ahead of the talks:
“I don’t think that we can find a definitive solution for Cyprus today. It will probably be done in January.”
ASKED ABOUT THE GREEK DEBT BUYBACK FALLING SHORT AND WHETHER FUNDS COULD BE FREED UP FOR GREECE:
“I‘m confident we will find a way.”
“Today’s decision will remove the clouds hanging over Greece.”
