ECB call for euro zone reforms may fall on deaf ears

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank says it wants euro zone countries to stir up growth with structural reforms, but its own money printing plans have taken the pressure off politicians for action, leaving European Union rules to drive often unpopular change.

And although the EU toughened up those rules during the sovereign debt crisis, the European Commission has been weak in enforcing them in the teeth of opposition from governments reluctant to coordinate their fiscal policies.

“EU countries don’t want to be coordinated, market pressure is absent, and rules are being questioned,” said a senior EU official involved in scrutinizing national budgets.

Italy, France and Spain have all sent 2016 budget plans to Brussels this month that stretch or even breach EU deficit-cutting rules. Portugal, in turmoil after an inconclusive election, has not submitted a budget at all.

Meanwhile, the “bond market vigilantes” who terrorized European governments into action a few years ago are slumbering, sedated by massive ECB buying of euro zone government debt.

“Coordination mechanisms seem to work best when accompanied by some market pressure,” the EU official said.

“There is only so much we can do by encouraging, facilitating, coordinating, benchmarking, social dialogue, etc, if member states feel that the short-term political cost of engaging in serious structural reforms is too high.”

Faster economic growth would be welcome, but to accelerate the recovery, governments’ first instinct is to spend more, since the effects are visible to voters at once.

Unpopular reforms of pension systems, health care or labor laws, and opening closed sectors to more competition, would bring greater and longer-lasting benefits, but only years later.

“Economies are growing a bit, and people have other issues on their minds, so overall no one seems to feel the urge (to reform),” the EU official said.

It may not help that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said he wants his EU executive to be seen as a political body, not just a technocratic guardian of EU law.

Former Italian prime minister Mario Monti, who is also a former EU competition and internal market commissioner, said some were invoking that pledge to get away with bending EU fiscal rules and restrictions on state aid to industry.

“Many national leaders interpret a ‘more political’ European Commission as one more open to political pressure from national governments on its enforcement functions,” Monti said at a conference of the Friends of Europe think-tank.

“I am not sure the European Commission is doing all to ensure that governments remain rigorous,” he said.

In reply, Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said the EU executive had not introduced new flexibility in applying the rules but merely made explicit what the EU treaty allowed.

He said the Commission was worried that the recovery had brought only slow growth in the EU despite a favorable economic environment of low oil prices, low interest rates and a weaker euro exchange rate.

‘THE SAME OLD CYCLE’

With borrowing costs at record lows, many euro zone governments prefer to focus on more immediate problems like elections or coping with the migration crisis.

Italy has led calls to make the cost of helping refugees exempt from normal spending calculations, winning some sympathy but no clear answer from Brussels.

Worried by persistently low inflation, the ECB is considering an even looser monetary policy. But it is growing frustrated by the lack of support from euro zone governments.

“Monetary policy shouldn’t be the only game in town ... structural reforms are essential,” ECB President Mario Draghi said last week. Such measures could turn the current cyclical upturn into permanently higher growth, he said.

That would help the ECB lift inflation to its target of below but close to 2 percent from the current price stagnation.

EU budget rules focus on a government’s structural budget balance, discounting the business cycle and one-off outlays and income. The main way to change that underlying balance is by making structural changes to the economy.

Spain, facing elections in December, has announced a 2016 budget draft where the structural deficit is widening, rather than shrinking as it should do under EU rules.

France, in its last full-year budget before the April-May 2017 presidential election, proposed a structural deficit cut of 0.4 and 0.5 percent of GDP in 2015 and 2016 respectively, well below the 0.5 and 0.8 percent it promised only in March.

Italy, with the second-highest public debt ratio in the EU after Greece, wants to increase its structural deficit in 2016 to 0.7 percent of GDP from 0.3 percent in 2015, rather than moving to balance, despite accelerating economic growth.

A senior euro zone official said member states were repeating the mistakes of the past by raising spending in a recovery after cutting it in a recession during the euro zone debt crisis.

“We are again embarking on the same old cycle - consolidate in the downswing, and expand as soon as the upswing is in sight,” the official said.