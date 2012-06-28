FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Germany divided on help to south Europe: Hollande
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

France, Germany divided on help to south Europe: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that Paris and Berlin were in broad agreement on measures to stimulate growth but had not yet hammered out a deal on short-term steps to stabilize the euro zone’s most fragile economies.

“There are points in common on growth luckily, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel has moved in the direction I wanted,” he told France 2 television before taking the train to Brussels for a two-day EU leaders summit.

“There is also an agreement on the financial transaction tax, but we still need one on stability. There are ongoing discussions, it’s normal,” he added. “We need to act in support of the countries which need it: Spain and Italy.”

Reporting By Leigh Thomas; editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.