FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Finland want swift Spain, Greece solutions
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2012 / 2:38 PM / 5 years ago

France, Finland want swift Spain, Greece solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Finland want solutions agreed in the next few weeks to the debt crises in Spain and Greece, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday following a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.

“On Spain and Greece, we both agreed that decisions should be taken in the next few weeks,” Hollande told reporters, after the pair discussed their positions ahead of an October 18-19 European Union Summit.

Greece is haggling with the EU and International Monetary Fund lenders over a new installment of financial aid, while Spain is on the verge of becoming the next euro zone country to request a bailout for its public finances.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Vicky Buffery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.