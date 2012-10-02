France, Finland want swift Spain, Greece solutions

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Finland want solutions agreed in the next few weeks to the debt crises in Spain and Greece, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday following a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.

“On Spain and Greece, we both agreed that decisions should be taken in the next few weeks,” Hollande told reporters, after the pair discussed their positions ahead of an October 18-19 European Union Summit.

Greece is haggling with the EU and International Monetary Fund lenders over a new installment of financial aid, while Spain is on the verge of becoming the next euro zone country to request a bailout for its public finances.