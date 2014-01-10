Euro zone economy shrank 0.3 percent year/year in third quarter: Eurostat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone economy shrank 0.3 percent year on year in the third quarter, less than the 0.4 percent contraction estimated earlier, the European Union’s Statistics Office said on Friday in its third and final revision of the data.

Eurostat confirmed that quarter-on-quarter, the economy of the then 17 countries sharing the euro grew 0.1 percent in the three months to September after a 0.3 percent expansion in the second quarter.