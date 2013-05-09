Bundesbank's Weidmann warns Europe against easing reform efforts

Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has said European countries should not ease up on reforms and resort to stimulus packages to tackle high youth unemployment as this will not result in sustainable jobs.

In comments published on Thursday, Weidmann reiterated his criticism of France’s failure to stick to its deficit reduction targets, saying the euro zone’s second biggest economy had a key role in maintaining the credibility of the bloc’s efforts to consolidate budgets.

“Youth unemployment in some countries is indeed dramatic,” Weidmann was quoted as saying by the daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung. “But short-term economic and spending programs and ever higher debt for following generations do not create the sustainable jobs that are urgently needed.”

With joblessness soaring in countries such as Spain and Italy, many of Europe’s policymakers are starting to see unemployment as a crisis in its own right, rather than something that will resolve itself when the economy improves.

But Weidmann, who is also a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said easing up on saving efforts was not the solution as young people needed long-term prospects.

“And only competitive companies and a healthy economic structure can offer this,” he said. “A pause in reforms would therefore not be helpful.”

“In particular, now that we have stricter rules on reducing the deficit, we should not raise a question-mark over their credibility by exploiting their flexibility,” he said.

The European Commission last week gave France two more years to meet its budget deficit target because of its poor economic outlook within the recession-hit euro zone.

Weidmann said the fact that France would still have a deficit of around 4 percent this year, which was even set to rise next year, did not indicate that it was making an effort to save.

“To win back confidence, we cannot just write down a set of rules and promise to keep them in the future; we have to fill them with life.”

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel find themselves on opposite sides of the debate over whether to promote job creation and growth at the expense of austerity, leading to suggestions that their relationship has soured.