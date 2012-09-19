FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draghi to discuss euro zone with Merkel next Tuesday: German source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2012 / 4:37 PM / in 5 years

Draghi to discuss euro zone with Merkel next Tuesday: German source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks during a ceremony after receiving the M100 media award in Potsdam, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, will discuss the state of economic and currency union in the euro zone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin next Tuesday, a senior German source said on Wednesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Joerg Asmussen, Germany’s executive board member at the ECB, would join the talks from the bank’s side. Draghi is also due to address Germany’s main industry group BDI the same day.

The Italian ECB chief has said he wants to explain his plans for rescuing the euro to German policymakers. The budget committee of Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has invited him to do so, though no date has yet been announced.

The ECB’s plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt issued by troubled euro zone countries have stirred deep unease in Germany, where some see them as violating a taboo on the central bank financing state budgets and also fear they will fan inflation.

Reporting by Berlin bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.