France's Hollande says Europe must prioritize creating jobs

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) - Europe must prioritize creating jobs and hope for its youth, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday at an event in Germany celebrating the 150th anniversary of the German opposition Social Democrat (SPD) party.

“Europe has been able to overcome financial instability, it has proven that no European member state would be left alone in difficult times,” the Socialist president told German and European leaders gathered at an event in Leipzig in formerly communist eastern Germany.

“From now on Europe needs to be determined to provide jobs for young people and give that task priority.”

The SPD, which will contest Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in federal elections in September, is Germany’s oldest party and was founded even before the creation of modern-day Germany in 1871.