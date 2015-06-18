Merkel- Germany, France to propose deeper euro zone integration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany and France will propose at next week’s European Union summit deeper integration of the euro zone countries but without changing the existing EU treaty.

She said in a speech in parliament that structural reforms in the EU must be continued.

Last month Reuters obtained a Franco-German paper in which the two countries agreed plans to strengthen cooperation among euro zone countries without treaty changes - a potential setback for British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The blueprint would bolster the 19-nation euro zone, of which Britain is not a member, by holding more regular summits of its leaders, strengthening the Eurogroup forum of finance ministers and establishing euro zone-specific structures within the European Parliament. It envisages no change to EU treaties.

Cameron wants to negotiate far-reaching reform of the EU before holding a British referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to stay or leave.