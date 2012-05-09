FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece must stick to reform agreements: Merkel
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Greece must stick to reform agreements: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants Greece to stay in the euro zone but the indebted state must adhere to the terms of its international bailout, she was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“It is still the case that the agreements with the troika and the reform targets must be adhered to. That’s the only way we can imagine the path for Greece back to stability and economic strength,” Merkel was quoted as saying.

In a pre-release for Thursday’s Passauer Neue Presse newspaper, Merkel said nothing had changed about her view that it would take time to solve the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis and that Greece should remain in the currency bloc.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.