Germany will not soften Greek demands: foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will not substantially soften its agreements with Greece, its foreign minister Guido Westerwelle said on Monday, after meeting with his Greek counterpart Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Greece is expected to lobby for a two-year extension when its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras meets this week with Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

But Avramopoulos said his government would present an 11.7 billion euro reform package in several weeks to meet demands made by Greece’s international lenders in return for financial aid.