Germany's Schaeuble rules out Greek debt haircut: magazine
January 16, 2015 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble rules out Greek debt haircut: magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ruled out another debt restructuring for Greece in a magazine interview, rejecting a suggestion from a Greek opposition party that Europe should cut or cancel a big chunk of the country’s debt.

“That’s out of the question,” Schaeuble said, according to an advance excerpt of the interview due to be published in German newsweekly Der Spiegel on Saturday.

Alexis Tsipras, the leader of Greece’s radical leftist party Syriza, told Reuters in December that if elected, his party would negotiate debt relief with international lenders without taking unilateral steps.

But he said no one was seeking a new private debt “haircut”.

Greece is due to hold a snap election on Jan. 25. Syriza holds a steady lead over the ruling conservatives, polls have shown.

But Schaeuble called for Greek parties to show prudence.

“Politicians in Greece must also be careful that they don’t promise more before the election than they can actually deliver afterwards,” he was quoted as saying.

Schaeuble said Greece had made much progress and added that its economy was growing faster than that of many other euro zone countries. The economy expanded by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of last year.

“Greece does not have a problem with debt at the moment,” Schaeuble said. He added that the country needed to stick to all of its agreements after the election.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
