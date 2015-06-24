FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says still long way to go before Greek deal reached
June 24, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says still long way to go before Greek deal reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s spokesman said on Wednesday that there was still a long way to go before international lenders and the Greek government could reach an agreement to resolve the debt crisis.

Martin Jaeger told a government news conference that there was evidently no agreement yet. He reiterated a view often expressed by Schaeuble and other top German officials that it is up to Greece to make a move.

“Our impression is that there is a long way to go ahead of us; there’s obviously no agreement otherwise the meeting this afternoon would not be necessary,” Jaeger said.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
