Schaeuble says "considerable progress" on Greece
October 31, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Schaeuble says "considerable progress" on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There has been “considerable progress” on negotiations with Greece but no agreement yet, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday after a telephone conference with euro zone finance ministers.

“There was considerable progress,” Schaeuble told a news conference. He added he did not expect the euro zone finance ministers to receive the troika’s report on Greece before November 11th or 12th.

Schaeuble also said that there had not yet been any concrete negotiations with Cyprus on financial assistance. He said he did not expect them to commence until 2013.

Reporting By Sarah Marsh, Alexandra Hudson, Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Gareth Jones

