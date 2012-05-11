Westerwelle backs growth pact, warns Greece

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister laid out a six-point plan for a European “growth pact” on Friday, but said Greece must stick to its reform commitments if it wanted to receive further aid and remain in the euro zone.

In a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament days before a visit to Berlin by new French President Francois Hollande, Guido Westerwelle said Germany too wanted to focus on growth but not if it meant more spending.

“On the European level we want to focus on growth more as well,” he said. “The European Union cannot spend more than before but it must use its means better than it has so far.”

He said Germany wanted to hold the euro zone together but that it was up to Greece to decide whether it wanted to stay in the currency bloc.

“The future of Greece in the euro zone lies in the hands of Greece. We want to and we will help Greece, but Greece has to be ready to accept help. If Greece strays from the agreed reform path, then the payment of further aid tranches won’t be possible. Solidarity is not a one way street,” he told German lawmakers.