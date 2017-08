FILE PHOT: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks to new European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi prior to a farewell ceremony for outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet at the old opera house in Frankfurt, October 19, 2011.

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The meeting comes after Merkel rejected comments by a key aide to U.S. President Donald Trump who accused Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United States and its own European Union partners.