Merkel tells Greek PM she won't prejudge reform progress
#Business News
August 24, 2012

Merkel tells Greek PM she won't prejudge reform progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel said on Friday after meeting Greek premier Antonis Samaras that Germany would not judge his country’s performance on its reform targets prematurely, but would await a report by the “troika” of international lenders due next month.

Speaking at a news conference with the Greek prime minister, the chancellor said she had agreed with French leader Francois Hollande a day earlier that they wanted Greece to remain in the euro zone but that it must meet its reform targets.

“What Greece can expect from Germany is that we will not make premature judgments but will await reliable evidence, which for me means the troika report,” said Merkel.

Reporting by Stephen Brown, Annika Breidthardt, Sarah Marsh and Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
