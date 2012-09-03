FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble: Portugal shows euro rescue is working
September 3, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble: Portugal shows euro rescue is working

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - The example of Portugal shows that the euro zone’s economic adjustment programs are working as the Southern European country will swing to a primary surplus in 2013, Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Schaeuble added that Greece, where the economic reform program attached to its double-bailout has stalled, should not be the only measure of performance for the currency union’s ability to fight its sovereign debt crisis.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Annika Breidthardt

