FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says euro zone, IMF agree on Greek debt buyback
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Schaeuble says euro zone, IMF agree on Greek debt buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday euro zone governments and the IMF agreed on a Greek debt buyback program among a series of measures aimed at covering the country’s financing needs.

Schaeuble also told reporters none of the measures under consideration to help Greece would affect Germany’s 2013 budget plan and said the Bundestag lower house of parliament should be able to vote on further aid for Athens by the end of next week.

“Additional measures are needed (for Greece) and we have spoken about this intensively with the International Monetary Fund. We agree essentially that the (financing) gap can and will be filled, that a buyback program of Greek debt on the market will be carried out,” he said.

Schaeuble was speaking after euro zone finance ministers and the IMF failed for a second week to reach a deal to release emergency aid for Greece.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.